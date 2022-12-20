Twinkle Khanna Gets An ''Early Christmas Gift'' As She Interviews Sundar Pichai, Shares 3 Takeaways

She revealed three key learnings she learned from Sunder Pichai

Film producer and author Twinkle Khanna was left overjoyed after she recently got a chance to interview Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google India's flagship event in New Delhi. She shared pictures of the meet on Instagram and also revealed three key learnings she learned from the techie. She spoke to Mr. Pichai about the advantages of being brought up in India and how he manages to stay grounded. The two also talked about Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the event.

Sharing two pictures of them sharing the stage at Women Will - a Google for India event, Mrs Khanna wrote on Instagram, "Santa got me an amazing early Christmas gift - an interview with @sundarpichai the iconic CEO of @google and here are 3 things I have learned from him. 1. What are the global advantages of being brought up in India. 2. What does he do to stay grounded and keep his inner werewolf at bay 3. What the advent of AI means to the world at large.''

In the caption of the post, she also added that her in-depth interview with the "global Icon" would soon be out.

While Mr. Pichai donned a navy blue suit, Mrs. Khanna was seen in a white shirt and blue pants paired with a blue waistcoat. A day before, Twinkle had also shared a video of getting a hair makeover ahead of the event.

Notably, Mrs Khanna has been away from the big screen for two decades now. After quitting films, she later turned a producer, and then an author. She is the author of best-selling books Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Her first book "Mrs Funnybones" sold over one hundred thousand copies, making her India's highest-selling woman writer of 2015. She is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London. She also owns a digital content platform, Tweak India.

She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has two children Aarav and Nitara.