Spotify Lowers Criteria For Video Podcast Monetisation. Check Eligibility

Spotify has lowered its eligibility requirements for podcasters to easily monetise their video content in a bid to drive more content on the platform. The Stockholm-based company introduced its partner program to monetise video content last year, claiming that the offering allowed eligible video creators to transform their shows into sustainable businesses.

In a latest blog post, Spotify highlighted that the new changes were designed to make it an even better platform for creators, whether they are on the rise, an established name, or a publisher managing a network of shows.

"Over the last year, the Spotify Partner Program has helped eligible video creators transform their shows into sustainable businesses, offering them greater flexibility and control to navigate industry shifts and maintain consistent revenue streams," Spotify said.

Previously, creators needed to publish 12 episodes, hit 10,000 consumption hours over the previous 30-day period and have 2,000 people stream their content to be part of the programme. However, under the new rules, the minimum episode criteria has been reduced to three, the minimum consumption hours to 2,000 andthe engaged audience member threshold to 1,000 over the last 30 days.

Here Are The Changes For Video Podcast Monetisation:

From 2,000 listeners to 1,000 engaged audience members on Spotify, based on plays over the last 30 days.

From 10,000 hours consumed to 2,000 hours consumed over the last 30 days.

From 12 published episodes to 3 published episodes (all time).

New Sponsorship Tools

Spotify also announced the introduction of new sponsorship tools that would allow creators to update, schedule, and measure sponsorship spots read by hosts in video ads. The company claimed that since re-editing the episodes to swap out outdated messaging was a time-consuming affair, the new tools would allow creators to seamlessly update their content.

"These updates build on our existing toolkit for managing earnings across multiple revenue streams, giving creators and publishers even more customisation, control, and confidence in how they monetise content," Spotify said.

Spotify claimed that since the launch of the partner program, the consumption of video podcasts on the app had nearly doubled. It added that the average Spotify podcast user streamed twice as many video shows per month as they did before the program was launched.