Meet Samedha Saxena, One Of The 'World's Brightest' Students

Samedha Saxena is a Grade 4 student at Battery Park City School.

Indian-American schoolgirl Samedha Saxena has been honoured as one of the "world's brightest" students by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY). The nine-year-old from New York City is a Grade 4 student at Battery Park City School. Her results were based on an above-grade-level test Johns Hopkins held across 76 countries for over 15,000 students.

Samedha has been honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search, the university said in a press release. She is one of the youngest students to qualify for the CTY global Talent Search Program at the age of 8 years in Spring 2022.

Congratulating Samedha on her achievement, CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton, said, "This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far."

"It is exciting to think about all the ways in which they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things - in their communities and in the world," Dr Amy added.

Notably, CTY used above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their academic abilities. According to the press note, Samedha was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year. Less than 27 percent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honours based on their test scores.

Meanwhile, apart from Samedha, Indian-American prodigy Natasha Perianayagam, 13, topped the "world's brightest" students list. A nine-year-old boy, Aaryaveer Kochhar, from New Delhi has also been named in the "world's brightest" students list.