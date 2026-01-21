Johns Hopkins Introduces Fellowship Program For Women Scientists At IISc Bengaluru

The India RISE (Research & Innovation STEMM Empowerment) Fellowship has started its first cohort at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The programme is designed to support early-career women scientists and help them continue and grow in research fields.

The Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University has launched the India RISE Fellowship. This fellowship, launched under the US-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, is offered as a one-year, part-time program. This initiative brings together academic experts, policymakers, industry representatives, and women scientists from across the country.

The first cohort of the India RISE Fellowship includes 41 women scientists from 16 states and union territories. They are affiliated with 30 prestigious research and academic institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), various campuses of AIIMS, institutes of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and leading government universities.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible applicants will be those with a PhD degree or a post graduate professional degree (such as MTech, MD, MS, DNB or equivalent) from government recognized research and educational institutions (completed within the last 7 years), and conducting research focused on health/medicine in India. The fellow will be an early career researcher in STEMM with a

demonstrated commitment to advancing women's roles in STEMM fields in India through work or mentorship and will have identified a technical Research Advisor at their institution or organization to pursue innovative research projects throughout the 12-month fellowship experience.