Natasha Perianayagam: 5 Points On Indian-Origin Girl Named In 'World's Brightest' Student List

Natasha Perianayagam is a 13-year-old student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School in New Jersey. Her parents hail from Chennai and she likes doodling and reading JRR Tolkien's novels in her spare time.

Natasha took part in the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) in the spring of 2021 as well, when she was in grade 5. In that test, she performed well in the verbal and quantitative sections - on par with the 90th percentile of advanced Class 8 performances - and bagged the honour, as per PTI.

This year, the 13-year-old was named in the "world's brightest" students list by CTY. The results were based on an above-grade-level test the institute held across 76 countries for over 15,000 students.

In her latest attempt, Natasha aced several tests, including SAT (formerly the Scholastic Aptitude Test) and similar assessments taken as part of CTY talent search, the Johns Hopkins university said.