Delhi Boy, 9, Named In 'World's Brightest' List, Received Grand Honours

Indian-American prodigy Natasha Perianayagam, 13, topped the "world's brightest" students list.

A nine-year-old boy from New Delhi has been named in "world's brightest" students list released by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) based on above grade level testing of over 15,300 gifted students over 76 countries.

Aaryaveer Kochhar, who also claims to hold the record for the youngest author in the world, scored in the 99th percentile in Math, which places him at the top one per cent of advanced children all over the world.

A student of Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, Aaryaveer received 'Grand Honours' and was congratulated by CTY Executive Director, Dr Amy Shelton for his exceptional academic abilities and achievement.

At the age of nine, Aaryaveer has committed himself to being a change maker in the world. He is the youngest member of the Inclusive United Nations and recently claims to have presented recommendations to The Chair of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, the highest global authority on child rights.

US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth decides the list based on the results of above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries. Less than 27 per cent of those participants qualified for the CTY ceremony, receiving either high or grand honours based on their test scores.

In her second attempt at the test, Indian-American prodigy Natasha Perianayagam, 13, topped the "world's brightest" students list. She was among the 15,300 students from 76 countries who joined CTY in the 2021-22 Talent Search year.

"This is not just recognition of our students' success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far," said CTY's executive director Dr. Amy Shelton had said.

