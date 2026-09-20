Rare Two-Headed Diamondback Baby Turtle Found On Cape Cod

Conservationists on Cape Cod recently discovered a baby diamondback terrapin born with two heads. The small hatchling, weighing just 5.2 grams, was spotted at a sanctuary in Wellfleet by staff from the Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary. Recognising how unique it was, team members transported the baby turtle to the nearby Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts, for observation.

Sharing its photo on social media, experts explain that the hatchling has a rare developmental anomaly called bicephaly. The condition occurs during early embryo development when twins fail to fully separate, resulting in two distinct heads attached to one body. Bicephaly is seen across various species, but it remains an exceptionally rare sight in wild reptiles.

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Caregivers and veterinarians at the wildlife centre say the hatchling is doing well so far. Both of its heads are active, responsive, and eating normally. Keeping a close eye on the animal is critical during its early weeks, as two-headed reptiles in nature often face serious challenges coordinating their movements and sharing internal organ systems.

Staff members noted that encountering a bicephalic turtle is a rare event even for expert wildlife rescuers, as they have seen only two other cases over the past five years.

"Our veterinary team will be closely monitoring the little terrapin as we learn more about how their two heads and bodies work together," the Cape Wildlife Center in Massachusetts wrote in a Facebook post.

"We've only seen two other bicephalic cases in the last 5 years, making this still an especially rare case for our team."

"While we've encountered this unusual condition before, every case gives us another opportunity to learn more about these fascinating animals' anatomy and physiology."

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The discovery is particularly special because northern diamondback terrapins are listed as a threatened species in Massachusetts.

"We're looking forward to learning everything we can about these two young turtles," New England Wildlife Centers CEO Zak Mertz said as quoted by CBS News.

"What I've heard from the vet team is that they are behaving normally, and both sides are looking very good," Mertz added.

"I would love to see an X-ray if you ever end up taking one! I'm so curious if they have 2 hearts and sets of lungs or share just one," one 'curious' user wrote in the comment section of the post.