Split-Coloured Lobster Caught Off Cape Cod Coast. Know Why It's So Rare

A Massachusetts fishing crew recently caught a split-colored lobster with its shell divided perfectly down the middle - one half brown and one half bright orange, the New York Post reported. Scientists say the odds of finding this ocean's rarest prizes are about 1 in 50 million.

The dual-toned crustacean was spotted earlier this month by fishing vessel Timothy Michael off Cape Cod. Wellfleet Shellfish Company, which operates the vessel, posted photos on Facebook that quickly went viral.

"Split lobsters like this are extraordinarily rare - caused by unique genetic variations that create their striking half-and-half colouring," the company wrote.

"Moments like this are why we do what we do: supporting our fishing community, protecting the ocean, and sharing its wonders with everyone."'

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The lobster, a female weighing over 3 pounds, has a straight line running from head to tail. One side is brown, which is the typical colour of American lobster; meanwhile, the other is vivid orange-red. Even its claws and whiskers show the split, with one side darker than the other.

As reported by Popular Science, the split colourisation occurs when two fertilised, unfertilised eggs contact each other, causing one to absorb the other.

The dual colour saved this lobster as the Wellfleet fishing company donated it to the Woods Hole Science Aquarium in southeastern Massachusetts. Scientists here will study its unique colouration.

The report mentioned that it will be put on display for the public in 2027, after a major renovation at the institution.

"This animal is not only fascinating to look at but also serves as a great reminder of how intricate genetic mechanisms are and how much we should thank them for the diversity we see in the world around us!" Julia Studley, a biologist at Woods Hole Science Aquarium, said as quoted.

Wildlife officials say split-colored lobsters have about a 1-in-50-million chance of occurring. For comparison, blue lobsters are 1 in 2 million, yellow-orange lobsters are 1 in 30 million, and albino lobsters are 1 in 100 million.