'Pray For Me': TV Judge Frank Caprio Reveals Cancer Diagnosis In Heartbreaking Video

Frank Caprio has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985.

TV judge Frank Caprio, who is known for his empathy and compassion for those who appear in his courtroom, recently revealed in an emotional video that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Taking to Instagram, the 'Caught in Providence' judge shared that his diagnosis came around his birthday last month, which typically is "one of the happiest days of the year for me". He stated that he is currently undergoing treatment with a team of doctors in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, part of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.

"This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had," the 87-year-old said. "Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination and the report was not a good one. And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer," he added.

"I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me. I know this is a long road and I'm fully prepared to fight as hard as I can," Mr Caprio said in the video. "One thing that people ask me is, 'What can I do for you?' First of all, I can't thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages. But I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me," he continued.

"I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this," the TV judge added.

Also Read | "Love In The Heart": 'James Bond' Actor Pierce Brosnan Shares Secret Of His Long Marriage

Further, Mr Caprio told his fans that the support and well wishes he has received so far "means the world to me" as he prepares to fight cancer. "SAY A PRAYER... Your help will give me the strength to fight this health battle," he captioned the video.

According to Today, Frank Caprio has served as a Providence Municipal Court Judge since 1985. He became famous for his television show 'Caught in Providence'. The series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award in 2021 as well.