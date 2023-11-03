'Winning Hearts': PM Modi Praises Singer Aditya Gadhvi For His Chartbuster Song 'Khalasi'

'Khalasi' was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Gujarati singer Aditya Gadhvi for his latest chartbuster song 'Khalasi'. The track was released by Coke Studio Bharat in July 2023 and it went viral in no time. Now, on Friday, PM Modi retweeted a post where the singer spoke about his first meeting with him. In the clip, Mr Gadhvi recalled the time when PM Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister and he attended his concert and expressed his admiration for him.

Retweeting this post, PM Modi praised Mr Gadhvi and his now viral track 'Khalasi'. He also dubbed his meeting with the singer as a remarkable moment. He wrote, "Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction".

Take a look below:

Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music.



This video brings back memories from a special interaction...@AdityaGadhvi03https://t.co/XmfgzXLmOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2023

In the video, Mr Gadhvi said that when he was around 18-19 years old, one day PM Modi (then Gujarat CM) attended one of his concerts. After the show, the singer said that PM Modi recognised him instantly, saying that he has achieved huge popularity in Gujarat. Narendra Modi also asked Mr Gadhvi whether he has completed his studies in his characteristic style.

The singer said, "My show was going on, and Modi Ji arrived, as usual, with claps and chants of 'Modi Modi.' After the show was over, my father asked me if I wanted to meet Modi Ji, and I said, 'Yes, definitely.' So now I was mentally preparing that I would have to introduce myself to him, but as I approached him, he extended his hand forward and said, 'What is this, son? You have hoisted the flag of Gujarat. Do you study or not'?"

Also Read | "So Beautiful, So Elegant": Union Minister Piyush Goyal On India's Win Over Sri Lanka

Further, the singer praised the Prime Minister saying, "He has an aim, that he has to take India to a certain place. In today's time, if any personality accepts the changes, it is our PM Modi".

Meanwhile, coming back to the Coke Studio song, the track was released in July this year, and since then it has accumulated more than 5 crore views on YouTube. Several social media users have shared their singing and dancing performances on the song. "Khalasi tells the tale of the limitless sailor who has set out to explore through the shores of Gujarat. The song speaks of his tenuous, adventurous voyage, his delightful experiences and his enthusiasm with which he takes on life while he is sailing away!" the song's description reads.