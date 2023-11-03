'So Beautiful, So Elegant': Union Minister Piyush Goyal On India's Win Over Sri Lanka

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

India crushed Sri Lanka in an ODI match held on November 2 during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup and won by a massive 302 runs. They also became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. India batted first, setting a target of 357 runs. But the Sri Lankan team could barely put up a fight against the fired-up Indian bowlers and got all out for just 55 runs. People from all over the country couldn't be happier and wished the Rohit Sharma-led side all the luck for the next matches. Amid this, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had a very unique way of wishing the team. He jumped to the "so elegant, so beautiful" trend and had one of the best congratulatory messages for the team.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill alongside a picture of Mohammad Shami celebrating his achievement. "So beautiful...So elegant...Just WOW #INDvSL," the Minister of Commerce and Industry wrote in the post.

Since being shared, his post amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

"The trends spare no one," said a user.

"The trend takeover," added another person.

Another user stated, "This trend is getting out of hands now."

"Indian Ministers joining the party," commented a person.

Meanwhile, the "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on Instagram. In the video, Kaur repeatedly uses the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes, and her infectious energy and excitement quickly made the video go viral.

People were drawn to the video for a number of reasons. For one thing, Ms Kaur's sales pitch was simply hilarious. She used a variety of exaggerated expressions and gestures to describe the clothes, and her enthusiasm was contagious. Ms Kaur was simply herself, and people appreciated her authenticity.

The meme quickly spread beyond Instagram and onto other social media platforms. People began using the phrase to describe everything, from their favourite outfits to their everyday activities. Several celebrities and cricketers have shared reels on the same.