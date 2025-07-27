Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

India Will Retaliate If Proposed Carbon Tax Harms Domestic Exports: Piyush Goyal

The UK government in December 2023 decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), starting in 2027.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
India Will Retaliate If Proposed Carbon Tax Harms Domestic Exports: Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal added that the EU has also planned to impose CBAM (File)
New Delhi:

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India will "react and retaliate" if the UK imposes a carbon tax in the future that harms domestic exports.

The UK government in December 2023 decided to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), starting in 2027.

"As of now, no CBAM, we are a sovereign and a very powerful nation today...So, if anybody hurts our exports interest, we will react and hurt and retaliate or rebalance to make sure that our interest is not hurt," he told reporters when asked about the UK's proposed CBAM.

"I can assure that no unilateral measure which hurts India can go away without a proportionate response from India," he added.

Sources have said India flagged the issue during negotiations of the trade agreement. The comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24, with an aim to double bilateral trade by 2030.

The issue is not in the pact, as Britain has not yet notified of the tax.

Piyush Goyal added that the EU has also planned to impose CBAM, but it is going to hurt the European Union more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Piyush Goyal, Piyush Goyal At NDTV, Piyush Goyal News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com