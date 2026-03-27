OpenAI Abandons ChatGPT's Adult Mode, Days After Shutting Down Sora

OpenAI has indefinitely paused plans for an 'erotic' ChatGPT mode, following the abrupt closure of its Sora video platform. While CEO Sam Altman originally proposed the 'adult mode' in October 2025 to expand user engagement, the project never really took off due to concerns from staff and investors regarding the safety and ethical implications of sexualised AI.

The company is now seemingly focusing on improving its core products, according to a report in the Financial Times. OpenAI wants to conduct long-term research on the effects of sexually explicit content and emotional attachments before dipping its toes again in the market.

After years of largely banning mature content, Altman last year stated that his company was "not the elected moral police of the world" and that it was ready to allow "more user freedom for adults".

"In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here," Altman stated at the time.

Since the generative AI boom began in 2022, sexual content has emerged as one of the primary drivers of the technology. Elon Musk's Grok chatbot took the lead in the domain with animated AI characters as well as a chatbot that engages in sexually mature conversation. However, Grok and Musk came under heavy scrutiny after users began leveraging the tool to generate non-consensual and indecent media targeting women.

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OpenAI Shuts Down Sora

OpenAI abandoning the adult mode comes in the backdrop of the company unexpectedly announcing on Wednesday (Mar 25) that it was shutting down both its Sora consumer app and the internet-based platform that professional install to generate videos. OpenAI said the decision was taken so that it can focus on other developments, such as robotics, "that will help people solve real-world, physical tasks".

The AI video generator had been criticised for a deluge of AI 'slop' videos on the internet, especially on social media, since its launch in 2024. In December 2025, Disney signed a three-year deal with OpenAI, allowing Sora users to create AAI videos with Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Yoda from Star Wars. However, after OpenAI's decision, The Walt Disney Company said it will engage with other AI platforms.