No Prenup, $6.1 Billion Fortune: Inside Billionaire Lululemon Founder's High-Stakes Divorce

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson could face a significant financial hit in his divorce from wife Shannon Wilson, as the couple reportedly have no prenuptial agreement. Wilson, 71, and Summer, 52, married in 2002 and are now going through divorce proceedings in British Columbia. A family-law case involving the couple was opened in April in the province's Supreme Court, although details of the proceedings have not been made public. Wilson's fortune is estimated at $6.1 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With no prenup, the division of the couple's assets could become a major issue

Vancouver family-law attorney and arbitrator Georgialee Lang told The New York Post that, under British Columbia law, a spouse is generally entitled to an equal share of family property. However, that does not necessarily mean Summer would automatically receive half of Wilson's entire fortune. The final division can also depend on when assets were acquired and how they were held or valued during the marriage.

"However, if he can prove that he brought certain assets into the marriage or their initial cohabitation, if any, Chip will be able to retain the value of the pre-owned assets at the date he brought them it into the relationship at that date's value. The increase in value from the time he brought the property into the relationship is shared equally by the parties based on current values," Lang added.

Chip Wilson's Wealth

Wilson founded Lululemon in 1998, four years before he married Summer. He remains one of the company's biggest shareholders, with recent securities filings showing Wilson and affiliated family entities controlling about 8.7% of Lululemon. That stake was recently worth close to $1 billion.

His largest individual investment is believed to be his nearly 18% stake in Finnish sportswear company Amer Sports, valued at almost $3 billion. The company owns brands including Arc'teryx, Salomon and Wilson, the tennis equipment brand.

Wilson also has substantial real estate interests. Through his family office, House of Wilson, he has investments in Low Tide Properties, whose portfolio includes properties in Vancouver and the Seattle area. Forbes estimated in 2024 that Wilson's interest in Low Tide's portfolio at the time, along with his Vancouver mansion, was worth around $500 million.

His waterfront Vancouver home was assessed at $53 million for 2026. An appeal earlier this year had reduced its previous assessment from about $60 million to roughly $47 million.

Summer also has significant ties to Lululemon. She was the company's founding lead designer and helped develop some of its early products. She and Chip later co-founded House of Wilson and established the Wilson 5 Foundation in 2012.

A recent securities filing attributed about 1% of Lululemon's shares to Summer under beneficial ownership rules. However, only a portion of those shares is directly held by her, while the rest belongs to the family foundation.

The couple have a blended family of five sons, including three together.

The financial outcome of their divorce remains unclear. Because the court proceedings are not publicly available, it is not known which assets either side is seeking to classify as family property or how those assets will ultimately be valued. British Columbia courts can also order an unequal division of property if an equal split would be significantly unfair.