No Omelette For A Week, Says Elon Musk. Here's Why

Elon Musk has vowed to give up omelettes for a week. The billionaire's pledge came in response to an article by a prominent US newspaper over the environmental impact of his recent SpaceX launch.

An image of The New York Times front page was shared on X, with a user explaining the significance of the layout. They explained, "If you aren't familiar with the grammar of the Times front page layout here it is: The top right story is the lead story, the top left story is the sub-lead, and everything else above the fold is the important news of the day."

According to the post, the leading US daily's top story covered mounting pressure from senior congressional Democrats urging President Biden to step out of the 2024 race. The second headline reported on the unexpected results of the French elections. However, the "MOST important" story of the day was focused on Elon Musk's recent SpaceX launch, which allegedly destroyed "nine bird nests".

The post was widely shared on social media, which led to the SpaceX Founder's unusual commitment as a way of making amends. Mr Musk reposted the tweet, writing, "To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week."

To make up for this heinous crime, I will refrain from having omelette for a week pic.twitter.com/FecxG8Rjmg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2024

"As long as it's not too much of a birden," a user commented, turning the situation into a lighthearted pun.

As long as it's not too much of a birden — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) July 10, 2024

Another user joked, "How could you hurt the birds when you own X," referring to the old bird logo of the social media platform.

How could you hurt the birds when you own ???? — Ant (@KingAnt777) July 10, 2024

"So what will you eat for breakfast," read another comment.

So what will you eat for breakfast — Dave (@davidtejeras) July 10, 2024

Elon Musk's SpaceX has made significant progress this year with 71 rocket launches, consisting of 68 Falcon 9 missions, one Falcon Heavy mission and two Starship missions.