Daisy Shah Says Marriage Is Not Needed To Have Babies: "I Have Frozen My Eggs"

Actress Daisy Shah recently opened up about her views on motherhood and marriage. She stated that it is not necessary to get married to have children and revealed that she has already frozen her eggs.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Filmygyan, she said, "Every day something is happening-couples breaking up or those shocking 'blue drum' cases. It's very scary."

She elaborated that she hasn't given much thought to it or how such news affects her. She added that she has left it to the 'Almighty' and the course he decides for her.

On Motherhood

The 41-year-old actress further revealed, "I've frozen my eggs, so I can become a mother whenever I want. I have my own child."

Daisy Shah also shared her views on being practical when it comes to love.

Speaking of love and why she thinks it is not enough-and that money is also important-she added, "It's not about money because I earn well enough for myself. I just cannot become the mother of a grown man. I have my own money, but you should also be earning at a certain level. Sweet talk feels good in the beginning, but not later."

She concluded by saying that so far, she has got everything she wanted from life-from owning her own house and having two dogs to giving back to her family.

Daisy Shah will be seen in Palash Muchhal's next directorial venture with Shreyas Talpade.