Miss Universe India 2026 Kaziah Liz Mejo To Play Mata Sita In Ayodhya Ramleela

The Ayodhya Ramleela is known for its large-scale celebrations and performances that draw attention every year. Several actors will also appear in different roles. This year, Kaziah Liz Mejo, Miss Universe India 2026, will play Mata Sita in the Ramleela, which will be held in Delhi.

Who Is Kaziah Liz Mejo

Kaziah Liz Mejo will appear as Mata Sita in the Ramleela. She won the Miss Universe India 2026 title in August 2026 and will represent India at the Miss Universe competition. Originally from Mavelikkara in Kerala, Kaziah has also won the Miss Universe Kerala 2026 and Miss Teen Diva 2024 titles.

Kaziah is a law student and a trained classical dancer. She is also interested in acting and music. After winning the Miss Universe India title, she said she had been preparing for it for the past three years and had always wanted to win the title. She has also said that she will win the Miss Universe crown.

Ramleela To Feature Actors From Indian Film Industry

The Ramleela will feature actors from the Indian film industry in different roles. MP and actor Ravi Kishan will play Lord Ram. Arun Bakshi will play Ravan, while Bindu Dara Singh will portray Kumbhkaran. Avtar Gill will appear as Meghnad, and Puneet Issar will play Parshuram.