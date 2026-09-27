NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: NDTV is back with its annual premier event, the Defence Summit. The one-day event will bring together senior defence officials, military officers and industry leaders, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering a keynote address.

This year's conclave - which has the theme 'India's new defence edge' - centres on India's evolving defence edge: from the operational lessons of Operation Sindoor to the rapid integration of AI, drones, space capabilities and autonomous systems; from deeper jointness among the three services and stronger Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing to new global partnerships and technology alliances.

The summit will feature addresses and discussions with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff and senior defence officials.

Here Are Live Updates From NDTV Defence Summit 2026: