NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: NDTV is back with its annual premier event, the Defence Summit. The one-day event will bring together senior defence officials, military officers and industry leaders, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering a keynote address.
This year's conclave - which has the theme 'India's new defence edge' - centres on India's evolving defence edge: from the operational lessons of Operation Sindoor to the rapid integration of AI, drones, space capabilities and autonomous systems; from deeper jointness among the three services and stronger Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing to new global partnerships and technology alliances.
The summit will feature addresses and discussions with the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff and senior defence officials.
Here Are Live Updates From NDTV Defence Summit 2026:
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE - "Future Of Warfare About Giving Old Weapons New Tech Makeover," Says Chief Of Army Staff
The future of warfare will not be about replacing old weapons, but giving old weapons new technology makeovers, the Chief of Army Staff Dhiraj Seth told NDTV at its flagship Defence Summit.
NDTV Defence Summit LIVE: "Having Technology Is Just The Beginning," Says Chief Of Army Staff
Chief of Army Staff Dhiraj Seth said that technology, in these times, is no longer the preserve of a few.
"What is available to us can be available to our adversary as well. Having the technology is only the very beginning. The real advantage lies in how quickly we can innovate, adapt, and find ways to counter what the adversary brings to the battle," he said.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: Chief Of Army Staff On Modern Military Strategy
Chief of Army Staff Dhiraj Seth, at the NDTV Defence Summit, said that technology and modern military strategy are causing "wars with pause".
"Technology is certainly shortening the battles but it is not necessarily shortening the war. These millennium wars therefore can best be described as wars with pause. Pause, in fact, is becoming a part of military strategy, with the pause representing not the domination of conflict but merely a change in its intensity and manifestation," he said.
According to him, when a crisis becomes prolonged, being self-reliant will be the winning factor that will make the difference between the victor and the vanquished.
"Atmanirbharata therefore must be about ensuring that we can endure without being constrained by what others can or cannot provide. That gives us a good reason to take a hard look at the very pathways of our indigenous capability," he said.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: Chief Of Army Staff Addresses On Self-Reliance In Transformative Wars Era
Chief of Army Staff, Dhiraj Seth, delivers an address on self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in an era of transformative wars. Watch LIVE:
🔴Watch #LIVE | #NDTVDefenceSummit2026 - Inside India’s evolving defence edge: Lessons from Operation Sindoor, and the race to harness AI, drones, space capabilities and autonomous systems#NDTVDefenceSummithttps://t.co/QfioLqGvvh— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: "India Ready For Any Strikes Against Terrorism": Rajnath Singh's Big Message To Pakistan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a big message to Pakistan, said that India will be ready for any strikes against terrorism.
"India believes in peace, does not want war. India does not want to take over another land, does not want to threaten anyone. But there is a difference between silence and weakness. India wants peace, but it will not compromise on its security...Till the time our neighbouring country propagates terrorism, we will be ready for any strikes against terrorists - we want to tell them and the world," he said.
Singh added, "India believes in dialogue, but if any country propagates terrorism, the dialogue will end then and there...India wants cooperation but not at the cost of national interest."
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: Rajnath Singh Calls For India To Be Self-Reliant
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the NDTV Defence Summit has called for India to be self-reliant in defence.
"From chips to ships, from screw to complete weapon systems, India must be self-reliant in defence...Made in India is not a manufacturing label. Made in India is turning into 'Trust India'," he said.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: "Our Defence Strategy Is Future-Ready," Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at NDTV's Defence Summit, said that India's defence strategy is "future-ready".
"Energy resources have been diversified...If you want peace, prepare for peace ---there's an English saying; another is: the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war. We have kept both the batons in mind, prepare for war. The modern soldier is not merely a soldier; they operate within a multi-domain environment," he said.
The minister added, "In the future, the battlefield will be tech-driven; the country ahead in tech would be ahead on the battlefield."
NDTV Defence Summit LIVE: "We Are In 5th Generation Of Warfare": Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We are currently in the fifth generation of warfare."
"Contact or non-contact, kinetic or non-kinetic warfare, Indian forces are bolstering themselves," he added.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: "We Are Aatmanirbhar, Future Oriented", Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at the NDTV Defence Summit, said that we are not limited to the current needs. "We are 'aatmanirbhar', future-oriented. We have made groundbreaking and structural reforms. Defence manufacturing has got a huge push," he said.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: "Global Scenario Changing Rapidly," Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, as he began his keynote address at the NDTV Defence Summit, said that the global scenario is "changing rapidly" currently.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Begins Keynote Address
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has begun his keynote address at the NDTV Defence Summit - Watch Live.
🔴Watch #LIVE | #NDTVDefenceSummit2026 - Inside India’s evolving defence edge: Lessons from Operation Sindoor, and the race to harness AI, drones, space capabilities and autonomous systems#NDTVDefenceSummithttps://t.co/QfioLqGvvh— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
NDTV Defence Summit 2026: What's On Agenda? - WATCH
NDTV Defence Summit 2026: What's On Agenda ?— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
Track event updates here: https://t.co/j2DbITjCmy@SehgalRahesha #IndiasNewDefenceEdge #NDTVDefenceSummit
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NDTV Defence Summit 2026: Chief Of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth Arrives At Venue
NDTV Defence Summit 2026: Inside India's New Defence Edge
#NDTVDefenceSummit2026 | Inside India's New Defence Edge | NDTV's @ShivAroor and @VishnuNDTV bring you details about the summit and what to expect— NDTV (@ndtv) September 27, 2026
10 AM onwards | LIVE on NDTV
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NDTV Defence Summit 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Deliver Keynote Address
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address at NDTV's flagship Defence Summit today.
NDTV Defence Summit 2026: NDTV's Flagship High-Level Defence Summit To Begin Shortly
NDTV Defence Summit 2026 - India's New Defence Edge, which is NDTV's flagship, high-level defence forum, is back again with a new edition. The one-day conclave will begin shortly and will bring together senior defence officials, military officers, and industry leaders.