Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian Who Rejected Rs 35 Lakh Job Offer To Crack UPSC In First Attempt

Archit Chandak, a 2018-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is drawing praise on social media for turning down a lucrative Rs 35 lakh-per-annum job offer from a Japanese company to pursue a career in public service. Currently serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Maharashtra's Akola district, Chandak's journey from IIT Delhi to the Indian Police Service has inspired many online.

Chandak's journey recently gained attention after an X user highlighted his decision to reject a high-paying corporate career in favour of public service. "I want to say that life should always be in our control. See how confident he was that he could reject a Rs 35 LPA job offer and prepare for something completely from scratch. Self-belief can do wonders," X user Vikas Alwys wrote.

The post has since gone viral, with many social media users praising his commitment to serving the country and describing his career choice as inspiring.

See the post here:

Born and raised in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Chandak completed his schooling at Bhavan's BP Vidya Mandir. In 2012, he emerged as the city's top scorer in the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), earning admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. He graduated in 2016 with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. During an internship, he received a job offer from a Japanese company with an annual salary package of Rs 35 lakh.

While many would have accepted the offer, Chandak chose a different path. Instead of entering the corporate world, he decided to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination with the goal of serving in public administration.

Cleared UPSC in First Attempt

His decision paid off in 2018 when he cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his very first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 184 and earning a place in the Indian Police Service.

Following his training, he joined the Maharashtra Police and served in several key assignments. His postings have included Station House Officer (SHO) at Bazarpeth Police Station in Bhusawal and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Nagpur, where he handled the Economic Offences Wing and Cyber Crime unit.

He is currently posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Akola, overseeing law and order in the district.