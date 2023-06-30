Kevin Spacey Case: What We Know About Misconduct Allegations And Legal Proceedings

If found guilty, Kevin Spacey could face time in jail.

The Oscar-winning American actor Kevin Spacey is currently on trial in London on 12 counts of sexual assault against four men. The 63-year-old star of "American Beauty" and the drama series "House of Cards" is facing a four-week trial. Spacey has been on unconditional bail since first appearing in court in Britain last year.

Here are some details on the well-known case where the prosecution is accusing Spacey of being a "sexual bully":

What are the charges against him?

The charges against Spacey include repeated incidents of indecent and sexual assaults and a more serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

British prosecutors first revealed that he faced charges in May 2022, saying he was accused of five assaults between March 2005 and April 2013: four in London and one in Gloucestershire, in the west of England. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men who are now in their 30s.

Last November, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a further seven charges involving sex assaults on one man between 2001 and 2004.

How long is the trial due to last?

The trial is due to last about four weeks, with the prosecution set to formally open its case against him on Friday.

How has Spacey responded to the charges?

According to The New York Times, the actor has already pleaded not guilty to all charges. This month, in an interview with Zeit Magazin, a German magazine, he said he expected to be found innocent, after which he would resume acting.

What sentence do the charges carry?

If found guilty, Spacey could face time in jail. The most serious charge faced by Spacey, causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

#MeToo case against him

In 2017, he was one of the first stars caught up in the global #MeToo movement and was accused of sexual assault by multiple young men.

He was dropped from the final season of the political drama "House of Cards" and other projects.

Last year, a New York court dismissed a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Spacey.

The complainant, actor Anthony Rapp, alleged the star had assaulted him when he was 14. He brought the civil case after being told it was too late to bring a criminal charge.

In 2019, charges of indecent and sexual assault were dropped against Spacey in Massachusetts.

In court appearances, Spacey has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

