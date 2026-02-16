3 Real Estate Tycoon Brothers Face Sexual Assault Charges From 10 Women

Startling revelations have come forward in the sex trafficking trial of Israeli-American real-estate brokers, the Alexander brothers.

At least 10 women have accused older brother Tal Alexander, as well as twins Oren and Alon, of sexual assault, reported The Guardian. The prosecutors alleged that the brothers had “forcibly raped” these women. Some of the victims were also threatened by the brothers, the report added.

The brothers have been charged with a 12-count indictment, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, reported the New York Times. If convicted, they will face life imprisonment. The trial is expected to resume on February 24.

Whereas the trio have pleaded not guilty, the report added.

The real-estate broker brothers had an elite list of clients, including Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian and (then husband) Kanye West.

What Happened In The Trial?

A witness, Abusshan Bodjnoud, testified that she saw an unidentified woman being raped by one of the twins and Tal. The incident reportedly occurred in the Hamptons in May 2009. Bodjnoud said she was in the house when a group of men returned. She witnessed Tal “dragging” a woman who “was not walking on her own” towards the hot tub.

Bodjnoud, who is an information management executive at the United Nations, said that she heard the woman “screaming and just asking people to stop” but "there were no allies there to help," the Business Insider reported.

She testified that she saw one of the twins and Tal “moaning” as they raped the woman. Bodjnoud said she was “terrified” to intervene, adding that she had written “rapist” and “you need to apologize” on the door of the brothers' rental before leaving the house. She admitted that she had not called 911 and was cautioned that the Alexander brothers “were very powerful”.

A day earlier, jurors were shown text exchanges which showed that the brothers coordinated to get drugs like ketamine, Ambien, GHB and Xanax which they reportedly used to incapacitate women.

In one exchange from September 2011, Alon messages about an upcoming party, telling the recipient to “throw some panty dropper pills in the dishes sent to our table”. Defense attorneys have described some of the references as “crude jokes.”

So far, nine accusers have taken the stand. Maylen Gehret, who is suing Alon and Oren Alexander for sexual assault, told the court that Alon raped her when she was 17 in Aspen, Colorado, in 2017. She alleged that she was at a club with two friends when Alon gave her a vodka cranberry. After consuming the second drink, Maylen said her head began to feel “really heavy”, and she could “barely hold it up”.

Alon then took the girls to an empty hotel room. He raped Gehret in the bathroom, as per reports. “It really hurt, and I was so scared,” she testified.

Another woman, using the pseudonym Isa Brooks, testified that she was raped by Alon and Tal Alexander as well as two other men when she was 16. She said that incident happened at a party during Memorial Day weekend in 2009. Brooks stated that the same weekend, she saw a group of men on top of a different girl.

What The Defense Claims

Defense attorneys have argued that both the civil lawsuits and criminal cases are part of a coordinated cash grab against the Alexander brothers.

The civil case against Oren and Alon Alexander started in March 2024, when they were sued by Kate Whiteman. She claimed that the duo had forced her inside an SUV and driven her to the Hamptons, where she was assaulted. Similar allegations followed.

The brothers continue to deny the allegations and have pleaded not guilty. The trial resumes on February 24.