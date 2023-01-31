K-Drama Star Song Joong-ki Announces Marriage To British Actor Katy Louise Saunders, Says They're Expecting Baby

Song Joong-ki was previously married to Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki married British actress Katy Louise Saunders and the two are expecting their first child together. According to CNN, the actor, who is best known for his roles in K-dramas such as 'Descendants of the Sun' and 'Vincenzo', revealed the news in a long letter to his fan club called 'Ki Aile'.

In the letter, Mr Song wrote "today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love. I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me."

"She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person," he added, as per the outlet.

Further, in his message, Mr Song said that he and Ms Saunders, who made a short cameo in 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' in 2003, had "dreamed of making a happy family." "Thankfully, a precious life came to us," he added.

Also Read | ChatGPT Passes US Medical Licensing Exam, Elon Musk Says...

Song Joong-ki is among the most popular actors in South Korea who made his debut with 'A Frozen Flower'. He was last seen in K-drama 'Reborn Rich'. He has the upcoming film, 'Bogota: City of the Lost' alongside filmmaker Kim Hee Jin's Ro Gi Wan and noir film 'Hwaran'.

According to CNN, Mr Song was previously married to Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years. The couple stunned millions of fans when they announced their divorce in 2019. They shot to fame after playing lovers in the romance TV series 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2016. The couple even earned the nickname the "Song Song couple".

