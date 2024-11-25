Actor Jung Woo-Sung Confirms He Is The Father Of Model Moon Ga-Bi's Son

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung has confirmed that he is the father of model Moon Ga-bi's newborn son, Korea Times reported. The admission by the 51-year-old actor comes days after Moon shared an Instagram post on November 22 writing, "As a mother now, I have mustered the courage to seek a bit of ordinary happiness." Social media users in South Korea have now dug out old comments of Jung drawing attention to candid comments he made in an interview about marriage and his own father.

See the post shared by the model:

"It's not that I didn't get married, but that I couldn't. I missed the right timing," Jung said on singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel in November last year.

"I was the first actor to openly admit having a girlfriend. Is it wrong for actors or celebrities to have someone by their side because of their fame? I think it's a pity for us entertainers," Korea Times quoted the actor as saying in the interview.

An old post is also circulating among South Korean internet communities that show the screenshot of an MBC drama 'Golden Fishery' in which Jung appeared.

In the programme, the 51-year-old talked about the film 'Ddonggae' and said, "Filming it contained emotional communication that I never experienced when I was young", as per Korea Daily.

"Actually, I didn't have enough communication with my father (when I was young) and that's why I want to be a father who sees his son as an equal person," he was further quoted as saying.

Jung also said he never got to spend enough time with his farther during childhood.

Korea Times reported that Jung and Moon met at a gathering in 2022. After learning about Moon's pregnancy, Jung discussed postpartum care and financial support for her.

The outlet further said that the two were not in a relationship with marriage in mind and instead agreed to co-parent while maintaining their independent lives.