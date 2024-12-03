South Korean Actor Park Min-jae Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Age 32

South Korean actor Park Min-jae has died at the age of 32, CNA Lifestyle reported citing South Korean news agencies. Mr Min-jae died from sudden cardiac arrest on November 29, Friday, while travelling to China. Despite his brief career, the actor made significant contributions to several notable Korean dramas including 'Little Women', 'Call It Love', 'The Korea-Khitan War', 'Snap And Spark', and 'True To Love'.

"A beautiful actor who loved acting and always did his best, Park Min-jae has gone to heaven," Mr Min-jae's agency Big Title said in a statement. "We will no longer be able to see his acting, but we will always remember him with pride," it continued. The agency also stated that the 32-year-old did not have major health issues before leaving for China, per the outlet.

Big Title's CEO Hwang Ju Hye also expressed his grief online. "The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking... The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow... Min Jae, there's still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I'm deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae," he said.

Separately, Mr Min-jae's brother Park Jae-hyung took to Instagram to post details of the actor's funeral service. A wake to honour the late actor will be held in Room 9 of the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall. The funeral is scheduled for December 4. As of now, the location for his burial has not been confirmed.

"Our beloved brother has gone to rest peacefully. We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone," the actor's brother said.

Mr Min-jae's demise also left many of his fans in disbelief. "my condolences to you all," commented one user. "Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," commented another.