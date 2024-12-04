Why Are People In Their 30's Suffering From Cardiac Arrest?

Prolonged hours of screen time due to remote work causes a sedentary lifestyle, increasing CA risk

Cardiac arrest is a heart condition that occurs suddenly and can often lead to unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness. It can result from an electrical disturbance caused in the heart that disrupts the pumping action. This can further prevent oxygen-rich blood from circulating to vital organs, including the brain. If immediate medical help such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or the use of a defibrillator is not provided, the cardiac arrest can turn fatal in a matter of minutes. Unlike a heart attack, way it is caused by blockage reducing blood flow to the heart, a cardiac arrest is primarily an electrical issue.

Recently, there is an increasing amount of evidence to led us to believe that cardiac arrests are becoming more common in younger people. Read on as we discuss some common factors that may lead to this. Park Min-jae, a South Korean actor has died at the age of 32 reported by South Korean news agencies. He unfortunately died from a cardiac arrest that occurred suddenly on November 29, Friday while on his way to china.

Reasons why cardiac arrest may be an increasing concern for youngsters

1. Sedentary lifestyle

Prolonged hours of screen time due to remote work and minimal physical activity can also lead youngsters to a sedentary life. This increases the risk of obesity, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases which can lead to cardiac arrest.

2. Poor dietary habits

The consumption of processed foods, foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats is very common among younger people. These dietary habits can contribute to conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol and other health issues which are risk factors for cardiac arrest.

3. Chronic stress and anxiety

The pressures caused by academics, careers, and social expectations can all contribute to chronic stress and anxiety in young people. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline are known to strain the heart and can lead to arrhythmias, increasing the risk.

4. Inadequate sleep

Lack of proper sleep patterns disrupts the body's natural rhythms leading to an increased amount of stress levels which negatively impacts heart health. Over time this can raise the chance of a cardiac event.

5. Substance abuse

Recreational drug use including cocaine and amphetamines as well as excessive alcohol consumption can cause severe damage to the heart's electrical system, leading to cardiac arrest.

6. Smoking and vaping

Even though there is increased awareness smoking and vaping are prevalent among youngsters. Both of them can cause inflammation, damage blood vessels, and trigger arrhythmias, increasing the risk of sudden cardiac events.

7. Environmental and genetic factors

Exposure to pollution along with genetic predispositions may play a role in the early onset of cardiovascular issues. Genetics can increase one's risk of electrical abnormalities, even in individuals with a healthy lifestyle.

8. Overtraining and strenuous activities

While regular exercise is healthy, overtraining without adequate rest or engaging in extreme sports can lead to stress on the heart. This may be more expected in individuals with undiagnosed conditions.

Addressing these risk factors requires lifestyle modifications, regular health check-ups, and greater awareness to prevent the rising incidence of cardiac arrest among the youth.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.