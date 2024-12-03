Chinese Man Creates Fake Arrest Warrant Out Of Boredom, Offers Rs 3.51 Lakh Reward

A man from China has been arrested and detained by police for creating a fake arrest warrant for himself out of boredom. The man, identified by his surname Wang, posted the fake warrant online on November 11, calling it a "Wanted Order" and including a picture of himself.

According to the South China Morning Post, Wang claimed to be Wang Yibo, a well-known Chinese actor, dancer, and singer. In his post, he stated, "I am a native of Qinyuan County, Changzhi City, Shanxi Province. I extorted 30 million yuan ($4 million) from a company on November 10, 2024. I possess a submachine gun and 500 bullets. If you find me, you will be rewarded 30,000 yuan ($4,000)."

The local police noticed the unusual post on November 12, and after an investigation, arrested Wang within hours. Authorities found no evidence of illegal firearms or ammunition and confirmed that no company had been defrauded.

Wang later confessed to fabricating the arrest warrant due to feelings of boredom and a low mood in his life. His post quickly gained attention, accumulating 350,000 views, 2,500 likes, and 1,155 shares within 24 hours.

As a result, Wang has been subjected to a "criminal coercive measure," which restricts his freedom for a period, as punishment for spreading false information. In China, such measures are used to temporarily restrict an individual's liberty during police investigations.

According to SCMP, speaking about the case, police said, "The internet is not beyond the reach of the law. Fabricating a story and spreading it are both criminal acts. Anyone who concocts or circulates rumours will face judicial consequences."