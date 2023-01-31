ChatGPT Passes US Medical Licensing Exam, Elon Musk Says...

AI research company Open AI created the chatbot ChatGPT.

Ever since artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT debuted in November, it has been the hot topic for every conversation on the internet for its chatty mastery. People have been asking different things to ChatGPT in a playful and light manner to test the chatbot's capabilities and power. The tool has recently passed some prominent exams as well, including the US Medical licensing exam, a Wharton Business School exam for the final test of the MBA programme's operations management course and four University of Minnesota Law School exams in Constitutional Law.

Now, reacting to ChatGPT passing the US Medical Licensing Exam, Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a dig at the artificial intelligence chatbot. Mr Musk responded to a tweet, which informed about the chatbot's capabilities, and said, "I'm sure everything will be fine."

I'm sure everything will be fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2023

Notably, AI research company Open AI, in which Elon Musk and Microsoft have invested capital, created the chatbot ChatGPT. Anyone who uses the AI tool website can ask the chatbot a question on any topic and get a speedy, detailed response in paragraph form.

In the past few weeks, ChatGPT has demonstrated what it is capable of. The tool has written instant and complex essays, drafted marketing pitches, produced poems and jokes and even drafted a speech for a Congressman in the United States. However, there are also fears that AI could take over some human jobs.

But in one of its latest achievements, the AI tool even passed the US Medical Licensing exams. According to ABC News, in a pre-print study, the researchers explored the upper limits of the chatbot's capabilities. They said that ChatGPT achieved over 50 per cent in one of the most difficult standardised tests around: the US medical licensing exam (USMLE).

To test the programme's capability, researchers had it sit a mock, abbreviated version of the USMLE, which is required for any doctor to obtain a license to practice medicine in the United States. The researchers fed questions from previous exams to the AI tool and had the answers, ranging from open-ended written responses to multiple-choice, independently scored by two physician adjudicators. They also made sure that the answers to those questions weren't already in the dataset accessible by the chatbot when it had been trained.

The team noted that even though ChatGPT hadn't already seen the answers, it performed at or near the passing threshold for exams without any specialised training or reinforcement. The tool received more than 50 per cent across all examinations and approached the USMLE pass threshold of about 60 percent. "Therefore, ChatGPT is now comfortably within the passing range," the paper concluded.