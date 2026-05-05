'Jesus-Centric' Christian Mobile Network In US To Block Porn And LGBT Content

A new mobile phone network in the US has caught social media's attention for claiming to block pornography and LGBT content. Launching Tuesday (May 5), Radiant Mobile is a Christian-focused phone network that does not own any cell towers but operates as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). The company is leasing bandwidth from T-Mobile to offer users a "faith-focused" connection. To manage its filters, the company has partnered with Israeli cybersecurity firm Allot, which uses over 100 content categories to automatically block adult material.

"Radiant Mobile is powered through a partnership with Compax Ventures, operating on the T-Mobile network, bringing faith-focused mobile service together with world-class 5G connectivity," the company said in a statement.

The company said it blocks harmful content at the carrier level, not just through an app, meaning protection stays active even if someone tries to bypass it.

“We are going to create, and we think we have every right to do so, an environment that is Jesus-centric, that is void of pornography, void of LGBT, void of trans,” Radiant Mobile founder Paul Fisher was quoted as saying by MIT Technology Review.

Fisher said he had recruited Christian influencers to advertise the mobile plans in addition to reaching out to churches throughout the country. He hopes that some of his company's $29.99-per-month subscription rate will eventually be donated to churches that sign up.

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Fiscer, who has previously served as an agent for supermodels including Naomi Campbell, said he has ambitions to market Radiant Mobile beyond the US in other countries with significant Christian populations, like South Korea and Mexico.

“Am I proud that I spent 35 years creating star models or star influencers? Not at all,” Fisher said when quizzed about his previous work.

T-Mobile did not comment on whether these blocks violate any of its policies, but added that it has no direct relationship with Radiant Mobile. The network service company will be working through T-Mobile's MVNO manager, CompaxDigital.