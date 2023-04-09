Jeremy Renner's Doctor Reveals Snowplow Was Milimeters Away From His Vital Organ

Mr Renner will probably need rehabilitation for the rest of his life.

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered a terrible accident on New Year's Day when he was crushed by a snowplow in his Nevada home trying to save his nephew. The actor had recently said in an interview that his injuries were so severe that believed he might not survive. Now, a doctor who was treating the 'Hawkeye' star has opened up about his injuries and said that the actor has come a long way on his road to recovery.

Dr Christopher Vincent, a chiropractic sports physician, spoke to CNN and revealed that a major nerve or a vital organ was just millimetres away from being struck by the machine. "As unlucky as he is to have such a tragic injury, he is so lucky that the injuries are where they are," he said.

He further told the outlet, "He's pushing through it and really has the determination to not only heal but come back stronger and better than he was before."

Mr Renner will probably need rehabilitation for the rest of his life, but the doctor believes that the Oscar-nominated star of Marvel's 'Avengers' movies has the will to go over the hurt and the wounds.

Recently, in an interview with Good Morning America, the actor discussed what happened right after he was run over by a seven-tonne snowplow. "If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely," he said in the clip.

"But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex," he continued with tears in his eyes.

Mr Renner was taken to the hospital immediately, but when he got there, he was unsure if he would make it. "So I'm writing down notes on my phone (which are the) last words to my family," he said while sitting in a wheelchair.

'The Hurt Locker' star also added that despite everything, he would "do it again" since he was saving his nephew. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones, however, the actor said, "I chose to survive. It's not gonna kill me. No way."