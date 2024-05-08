Jeremy Renner 'Almost Died' After Snowplow Accident, Says Co-Star

Mr Renner said that knowing he has "a lot to fight for" helped him survive the accident.

American actor Jeremy Renner, who is on the road to recovery following a deadly accident in January 2023, announced a few months ago that he was feeling better following 90 per cent recovery from the snowplow accident. Now, his co-star has claimed that the actor technically died after the unfortunate event. Michael Beach, Mr Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown' co-star said in a new interview that the actor "actually died", a detail he said he "didn't know until he told me".

"Jeremy is a war horse, man. He's been coming back. And he says he wasn't sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger," he told The Direct. The actor stated that 'The Hurt Locker' actor's recovery has been so thorough that there has "been no interruption because of his physical abilities".

"He's in it doing it. He's great. Yeah, he's a great guy, man. And he's really as tough as nails," Mr Beach added. He said the cast and crew of 'Mayor of Kingstown' were given "a unique perspective to the story of how Jeremy Renner got run over by a snowplough" since both the Marvel franchise actor and his nephew were helping with the series when the accident took place. "They are not shy about telling you what was going on, how they felt, and all that stuff," Mr Beach added.

In January this year, in a candid chat with CNN, the 'Hawkeye' actor said that knowing he has "a lot to fight for" helped him survive the accident. Mr Renner was in critical condition after breaking more than 30 bones after being run over by his snow plough.

"I'm just so blessed I had so many things to live for, I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter," he told the media outlet. Mr Jenner gave himself just one option, "get better." "I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would have passed," the actor said.

Mr Renner added, "I'm also pretty stubborn, there's a lot for me to fight for and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind and my recovery."

The 52-year-old was operating the snowplow at his Nevada property to free his nephew's car from deep snow. According to officials, Mr Renner got out of the snowplow without applying the parking brake when the machine, which is driven on tracks, started "sliding sideways."

Mr Renner was taken to the hospital by helicopter and later uploaded a selfie from there which showed severe facial bruises. According to officials, there was no evidence of drinking or drug use before the accident took place.