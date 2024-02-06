'I'm Game': Jeremy Renner On Returning To Marvel Universe After Snowplow Accident

Mr Renner stated that he would love to come back to the Marvel franchise.

American actor Jeremy Renner, who is on the road to recovery following a deadly accident in January last year, has announced that he is feeling better following 90 per cent recovery from the snowplow accident. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing. I think another six months (I'll) be hopefully running (more) ... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can ... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger."

The 53-year-old added, "It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

Mr Renner stated, "It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you, It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now." The star said that he was overwhelmed to know that he has inspired several people with his recovery.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here right now. I'm very grateful. I'm very happy that I'm moving forward in life, and I'm happy to share this life with the amazing people who I love. I'm glad I can be a barometer for somebody. I'm glad I can inspire somebody. If all I have to do is just get better, I mean, I did that for my family," the 'Hawkeye' actor remarked.

The American star also stated that he would love to come back to the Marvel franchise. "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so ... if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

The American actor had said in an interview in 2023 that his injuries were so severe that believed he might not survive. He suffered blunt chest trauma after the snowplow ran over him on January 1, 2023. The actor had to be flown to the hospital in an air ambulance and underwent treatment in intensive care for months.

He discussed what happened right after he was run over by a seven-tonne snowplow. "If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely," he said in an interview with Good Morning America.

"But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex," he continued with tears in his eyes.

'The Hurt Locker' star also added that despite everything, he would "do it again" since he was saving his nephew. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones, however, the actor said, "I chose to survive. It's not gonna kill me. No way."

