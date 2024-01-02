'A Lot To Fight For': Jeremy Renner Shares His Recovery A Year After Snowplow Accident

The 52-year-old was operating the snowplow at his Nevada property

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently shared how he got through his recovery from being crushed by snow plough on New Year's day a year ago. In a candid chat with CNN, the Marvel films actor said that knowing he has "a lot to fight for" helped him survive the accident.

Mr Renner was in critical condition after breaking more than 30 bones after being run over by his own snow plough.

"I'm just so blessed I had so many things to live for, I have a giant family, a 10-year-old daughter," he told the media outlet.

Mr Jenner gave himself just one option, "get better."

"I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would have passed," the actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe told the media outlet.

"I'm also pretty stubborn, there's a lot for me to fight for and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind and my recovery."

The 52-year-old was operating the snowplow at his Nevada property to free his nephew's car from deep snow. According to officials, Mr Renner got out of the snow plow without applying the parking brake when the machine, which is driven on tracks, started "sliding sideways."

Mr Renner was taken to the hospital by helicopter and later uploaded a selfie from there which showed severe facial bruises. According to officials, there was no evidence of drinking or drug use before the accident took place.

Mr Renner also spoke about the trauma his nephew went through, "I gave him you know, images that he can never unsee".

But he added: "I know that my healing would be healing for him", as well as others close to him affected by the accident, such as his daughter.

He said he had "never thought about my own physical ailments or my own pain or my own anguish - so the one-way road to recovery was like a mental attitude.

"And that attitude was always to get better. And there's no option other than that."

On Instagram, Mr Renner also shared a handwritten note shared by his nephew Auggie.

The handwritten note read, "I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident."

The Hollywood actor shared his reaction to the note and wrote, "Love my little man. Bless you Auggie."



