Jeremy Renner Reveals He Wrote 'Last Words' To Family After Snowplow Accident

Mr Renner was severely injured and broke 30 bones in the accident.

Actor Jeremy Renner has revealed that he wrote "last words" to his family while lying in the hospital bed following his snowplow incident on New Year's Day. In an interview to Good Morning America, excerpts of which have been posted online, Mr Renner further said that his injuries were so severe that believed he might not survive.

The actor discussed what happened right after he was run over by a seven-tonne snowplow outside his Nevada residence. "If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die. And surely I would have. Surely," he said in the clip.

"But I wasn't alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex," the 'Hawkeye' star added with tears in his eyes.

Mr Renner was taken to the hospital immediately, but when he got there, he was unsure if he would make it. "So I'm writing down notes on my phone (which are the) last words to my family," he said while sitting in a wheelchair.

A portion of the 911 call that was made following the accident was also included in this clip from the interview. "Someone's been run over by a snowcat, hurry!" a man tells the operator. When the operator asks him for further details, he says, "I don't know, someone's in front of my house on the ground and got run over with a snowcat. He's been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance... Listen to me - I need... you might want to get Life Flight out here immediately."

He described Mr Renner as being in "rough shape". The actor could be heard groaning in discomfort in the background, as per the clip.

In a portion of the interview that was previously shared on social media, it was revealed that Mr Renner used sign language to apologise to his family since he was unable to talk as a result of the accident. Additionally, the 'Avengers' star recalled the suffering he endured and said that he had been "awake through every moment."

Mr Renner said that despite everything, he would "do it again" since he was saving his nephew. The accident left him with over 30 broken bones, however, the actor said, "I chose to survive. It's not gonna kill me. No way."

Mr Renner has been constantly sharing updates of his recovery with his fans and followers on social media. Recently, the star shared a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. In the clip, he told another man in the room that he is walking while putting down less weight on his legs - akin to using a cane.