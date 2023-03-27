Jeremy Renner Walks On Anti-Gravity Treadmill As He Continues Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Mr Renner broke 30 bones when his own snowplow ran him over.

Months after the harrowing snowplow accident, actor Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery step by step. On Sunday, the 'Hawkeye' star shared a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill. In the clip, he told another man in the room that he is walking while putting down less weight on his legs - akin to using a cane.

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Mr Renner tweeted along with the footage of his physical therapy.

The 'Avengers' star was crushed by his own snowplow in a terrible accident in January. He was using the snowplow to clear a path out of his home following a brutal winter snowstorm at the time of the tragedy. The actor was hurt after he tried to stop the seven-ton PistenBully snowcat from sliding and hitting his nephew before it crushed his leg in Lake Tahoe.

In the aftermath of his near-fatal accident, Mr Renner lost a significant amount of blood and required multiple surgeries. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter and he later uploaded a selfie from there which showed severe facial bruises.

Mr Renner has been updating his fans on his progress since the accident, including an Instagram story from last month that showed him pedalling with one leg on a stationary bike with the caption "whatever it takes". The same month he also shared a glimpse of his electric stimulation workout.

Earlier this month, the 'Hawkeye' star even shared the moment when he reunited with the snowplow that broke 30 bones in his body. "She's finally making her way home," he wrote alongside a photo of the PistenBully snowplow being loaded onto the driveway.