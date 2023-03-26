Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York For Assaulting Girlfriend

The actor was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment

Creed III and Ant-Man actor Jonathan Major was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. According to a statement by the New York Police Department, the actor was arrested during a domestic dispute.

A representative for the actor told The Hollywood Report, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

According to a spokesperson, he is no longer in police custody. His relationship with the woman was described only as "domestic."

Police said they responded to a 911 call at an apartment in Chelsea where a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," according to the statement, which identified the male as Majors. The woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Majors is one of the more in-demand actors working today. He has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the villain that is central to the studio's upcoming phase and will lead to him headlining 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'.

He recently appeared as Kang in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and is rumoured to appear in season two of 'Loki', which is expected to come out later this year.