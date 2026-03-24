Indian Woman Shares Reality Of Losing 30 Kg With Ozempic: "Your Stomach Refuses To Cooperate"

An Indian woman has gone viral for sharing her personal experience with Ozempic, warning against its use as a "quick fix" for weight loss. After losing 30 kg in 8 months, Aakanksha Sadekar Chauhan cautioned that the drug should not be taken lightly or without strict medical supervision. "Everyone's celebrating that Ozempic is about to go generic in India. Cheaper access. Wider reach. More people finally getting help. And yes, part of me is genuinely glad. But I've also lived it. And I need to say this before it turns into the next just take this and your life will sort itself out" trend. Because that's not what this is," Chauhan, founder of EkaantCare, wrote in a post on X.

Chauhan shared that when she started using the drug, she didn't approach it casually but rather through a clinical and carefully monitored process. She underwent blood tests and sought medical consultations and got a clear understanding of its effects on appetite, digestion, and hormones.

"You don't just 'start Ozempic. You enter a contract with your own body. And then it begins. The weight does come down. Slowly at first. Then, noticeably enough for people to comment," she added.

However, she also experienced several physical challenges. She said that there are days when one's stomach refuses to cooperate and meals that were once loved suddenly feel like a negotiation. "Energy dips you don't quite expect. Moments where you realise this isn't just fat loss, this is your metabolism being actively rewritten. No one talks about that part loudly enough. And the discipline? It doesn't disappear. If anything, it becomes more important," she further said.

Chauhan advised that if one is in India thinking of trying it, they should pause and get their bloodwork done. They should first speak to a doctor who understands it, ask uncomfortable questions, and understand the long game, not just the before-after photos.

"Because what you're asking your body to do is not small. It's powerful. And power, used casually, always comes at a cost. I'm not saying don't do it. I'm saying don't walk into it blind," she concluded the post, along with a few pictures of her transformation.

See the post here:

Everyone's celebrating that Ozempic is about to go generic in India.



Cheaper access. Wider reach. More people finally getting help.



And yes, part of me is genuinely glad.



But I've also lived it.



And I need to say this before it turns into the next “just take this and your… pic.twitter.com/rUqVuqTVfp — Aakanksha Sadekar Chauhan (@scotthakuraaiin) March 22, 2026

Not a "One-Size-Fits-All" Solution

Ozempic is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which means it mimics a natural hormone that regulates appetite and food intake. It slows down digestion, reduces hunger, and increases feelings of fullness. Doctors in India have highlighted that the drug should be administered along with a healthy diet and regular exercise for the management of type 2 diabetes and not just as a cosmetic procedure for weight loss.

It is not for everyone, particularly those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or type 1 diabetes or those who are pregnant/breastfeeding. It must be prescribed after a careful evaluation by a qualified physician.

Experts warn that weight loss often reverses once the drug is stopped, particularly if lifestyle habits are not addressed. There are also significant side effects of the drug, including severe nausea, vomiting, stomach paralysis (gastroparesis), constipation, and potential for severe nutrient deficiencies.