Indian Doctor Accuses Bryan Johnson Of Fraud. He Responds: "Who Hurt You"

In a social media post, Kerala-based physician Cyriac Abby Philips, or 'The Liver Doc,' labelled Bryan Johnson a fraud, claiming he sells potentially dangerous supplements. Dr Philips did not hold back in his criticism of Bryan Johnson, comparing him to notorious fraudsters Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson.

"It's terrifying that people don't recognize Bryan Johnson as an advanced, well-marketed version of fraudsters like Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson-selling overpriced and completely useless tests while pushing potentially dangerous 'snake oil' supplements under the name BLUEPRINT," he wrote on X.

Mr Johnson, the tech millionaire known for his aggressive anti-ageing pursuits, defended his brand, claiming that Blueprint supplements are backed by strong scientific evidence.

"Cyriac, why are you so angry? Who hurt you?" Mr Johnson replied, dismissing the accusations.

He further insisted that his products, including extra virgin olive oil, proteins, nuts, and nutrients, are supported by independent and robust scientific research. According to him, they are third-party tested, with publicly available certificates of analysis, and are "affordably priced."

— TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 30, 2025

However, when Dr Philips privately asked Mr Johnson for clinical evidence and dosage specifics, he did not receive a response.

Mr Johnson has invested heavily in anti-ageing research and practices, reportedly spending over $2 million annually on his health regimen, known as "Project Blueprint." This comprehensive programme includes a strict vegan diet, rigorous exercise and the consumption of numerous supplements.

As part of his longevity endeavour, Johnson recently developed and launched a line of health products under the "Blueprint" brand. One notable offering is the "Blueprint Longevity Mix," a supplement blend designed to promote better sleep, reduce stress, and boost energy levels.

According to the Blueprint website, the Longevity Mix has "13 health actives" and high-quality ingredients including, but not limited to, "CaAKG, Creatine Monohydrate, Glycine, L-Theanine, reduced Glutathione, Calcium and Magnesium."

The website advises consuming the mix by adding one level scoop in water or consuming it with food. It also claims that the mix promotes stress relief, deeper sleep, enhanced muscle recovery, increased focus, and overall well-being.

Meanwhile, Dr Philips asked for clinical evidence supporting these claims by Blueprint and asked Johnson how he determined the correct dosage for his supplements.

He said that the American entrepreneur messaged him personally, sharing screenshots as evidence.

"You personally messaged me and I asked some rational questions. Still waiting on your answers," Dr Philips replied to the American anti-ageing CEO. The Kerala doctor also shared screenshots of his questions to Johnson.

"No hate my friend. Just stating facts. I fail to understand how you can sell expensive supplements without any actual clinically relevant evidence to showcase for it?" the Liver Doc told Bryan Johnson.

"For example, how did you come up with these doses? Where are the dose-finding studies? Where is the efficacy and safety studies for these multiple supplements featuring multiple botanicals?" he asked.

It's worth noting here that the Blueprint website claims its longevity mix is tested for purity and safety. "Our clean-testing standards ensure it's as safe as it is effective, providing nutritional density without compromising on purity," the website says.

Dr Philips also asked for proof regarding the longevity mix actually increasing a person's lifespan.

"Where is the proof that this mix actually increases life expectancy/ longevity?" he asked. "Is there a preclinical study in mice or primates or pigs? We will get to human studies later. At least proof of concept studies?"

Mr Johnson has not yet replied to Dr Philips' questions in public or private.