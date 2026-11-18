Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has gone live in New Zealand as Rockstar Games begins its staggered global release of the highly anticipated game. Players in the country were among the first to access the game after it unlocked at midnight local time on Thursday, November 19. The game is being released in different regions according to their local time zones, meaning players in New Zealand get access hours before those in other parts of the world. The rollout is currently underway for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"One perk of seeing the sun first? Getting GTA 6 first too," reads a post on the New Zealand tourist board's Instagram account. "We heard a few of you are trying the New Zealand trick to join us. We get it, and we'd love to have you."

With New Zealand getting the first access, players in Australia, Japan, South Korea and other regions will be able to play as midnight arrives in their respective time zones. In the United States, GTA 6 is scheduled to unlock digitally at 12 am ET on Thursday, November 19. This means players on the East Coast can start playing at midnight on Wednesday night, while those on the West Coast will have access at 9 pm PT on Wednesday, November 18.

GTA 6 India Release Time

Indian players will be able to access GTA 6 at 12 am IST on Thursday, November 19. The game is scheduled to unlock at midnight local time in India, following the staggered release pattern adopted by Rockstar. The game reportedly requires up to 212GB of storage.

GTA 6 is currently launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC release date yet.

New Zealand trick for GTA 6

Some console players, particularly Xbox users, are also trying the so-called New Zealand trick, which involves changing their console's region settings to New Zealand to access the game earlier. However, whether this works can depend on the platform and account settings.

PlayStation 5 users will also need to check their console's system software before launching GTA 6. According to PlayStation Support, the game requires system software version 14.23.00 or later. The system software update is separate from the game's day-one patch. This means players who have already preloaded GTA 6 may still need to download and install the required console update before they can start playing.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is expected to shatter records and become the biggest entertainment product the world has ever seen.

The new game is set in the fictional US state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a criminal couple whose relationship and adventures draw comparisons with the notorious American outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. The game reportedly cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to produce, which would make it the most expensive cultural product ever. It takes up 212 GB at launch, making it one of the biggest games created.