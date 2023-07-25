Grammy Winner Tori Kelly Hospitalised After Collapsing With Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Two-time Grammy winner Tori Kelly

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly was rushed in a serious condition to a hospital Sunday after collapsing during a night out.

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old Grammy winner was out to dinner with friends on Sunday night in Los Angeles when she abruptly passed out and lost consciousness.

She is getting treatment for blood clots around her vital organs, with one source telling us the situation is "really serious."

According to TMZ, Tori's pals wanted to make sure she wasn't sent to a hospital downtown but rather to Cedars-Sinai, one of the country's top hospitals, so they took her outside, loaded her into a vehicle, and rushed to the hospital instead of calling an ambulance.

Doctors detected clots in Tori's legs and lungs and are still attempting to identify if any clots are near her heart, according to a source in the ICU. Throughout her hospitalisation, the singer has been in and out of consciousness.

Recently, Kelly released her new song, 'Missin u.'

Kelly rose to prominence as a kid on several TV competition shows before breaking into the industry with her acoustic renditions on YouTube and a stint on 'American Idol' in 2010. She came just shy of the Top 24 on Idol, but she quickly established a successful pop career, releasing her debut album 'Unbreakable Smile' in 2015.

She had successes with 'Nobody Love' and 'Should've Been Us' and was nominated for two Grammys in 2019.