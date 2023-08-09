'PM Modi A Big Influence On My Life': Grammy Winner Ricky Kej

"When I won my second Grammy last year in April, we met again."

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician Ricky Kej, who is all set to come up with his own interpretation of the Indian National Anthem along with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on the eve of Independence Day, spoke about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a 'big influence' on his music career.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Ricky Kej said, "When I first met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, he at that time encouraged me to make music around social service, the environment. So, that was very strong advice. Whatever music I compose till now is only for social impact and environment. So, he is a very, very big influence on my life."

This is not the first time Ricky Kej has talked about PM Modi. Earlier, after he won his career's third Grammy award, he shared how Modi has been supportive of his music.

Ricky Kej told ANI, "PM Modi has been supportive of my music. When I won my first Grammy award in 2015, he called me for a meeting and both of us discussed the environment for almost an hour and made an album together, 'Shanti Samsara'. He launched that album in a climate change conference in Paris. When I won my second Grammy last year in April, we met again. It was a beautiful meeting. He was very happy that I got successful again. So I have performed for him at India Gate in Delhi and now it's going to be my opportunity to perform in Mumbai."

To commemorate Indian Independence Day 2023, the Indian music composer will conduct the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (a massive 100-member British Orchestra) performing the Indian National Anthem. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is recognized as Britain's most in-demand orchestra.

He said, "The National Anthem is very important for me. When I was a child, before learning nursery rhymes and lullabies, my first song that I learnt was the national anthem. So, the national anthem is in my veins. I have collaborated with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra many times. Then, I thought why not make Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform the National Anthem. I asked them and then we created a 100-member orchestra. It is the largest symphony orchestra to ever record the Indian National Anthem. We have recorded this in legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. Since Britain ruled us for more than a century, so this is a gift from them in the form of National Anthem we can all be proud of."

Ricky Kej, widely acclaimed as the 'Pride of India', will release this 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day (14th of August at 5pm) as a gift to every Indian everywhere in the world.

