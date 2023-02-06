Grammys 2023: Beyonce Scripts History By Winning Her 32nd Award - List Of Winners

Beyonce at the Grammys (Pic credit: AFP)

Beyonce led the 65th annual Grammy Awards, scripting history by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins. She won her 32nd award this year. She won the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Also, she won three awards in Best R&B Song for Cuff It, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off The Sofa. Next in the line is Harry Styles as he won the Album Of The Year for Harry's House against some big names Abba (Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyonce (Renaissance), Mary J Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Lizzo (Special) and Coldplay (Music of the Spheres). Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy On Me, while Lizzo won Record Of The Year for About Damn Time. Samara Joy won Best New Artist.

Kim Petras scripted history as she became the first trans woman to win Grammys. She and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo Performance for the song Unholy.

Indian composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy for the album Divine Tides with rock legend Stewart Copeland.

Check out the complete list below:

Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo

Album of the Year:Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of The Year: Just Like That



Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance:Easy On Me - Adele



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Buble



Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry's House - Harry Styles



Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyonce



Best Dance/Electronic Album:Renaissance - Beyonce



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy



Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile



Best Metal Performance:Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi



Best Rock Song: Broken Horses



Best Rock Album:Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne



Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg



Best Alternative Music Album:Wet Leg - Wet Leg



Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long



Best Traditional R&B Performance:Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyonce



Best R&B Song: Cuff It



Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy



Best R&B Album:Black Radio III - Robert Glasper



Best Melodic Rap Performance:Wait for U - Future featuring Drake & Tems



Best Rap Song:The Heart Part 5



Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar



Best Country Duo/Group Performance:Never Wanted to Be That Girl- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde



Best Country Song:Til You Can't



Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson



Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album:Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese



Best Jazz Vocal Album:Linger Awhile - Samara Joy



Best Jazz Instrumental Album:New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra



Best Latin Jazz Album:Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective



Best Gospel Performance/Song:Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



Best Gospel Album:Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music



Best Roots Gospel Album: The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band



Best Musica Urbana Album:Un verano sin ti - Bad Bunny



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:Motomami - Rosalia



Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un canto por Mexico - El musical - Natalia Lafourcade