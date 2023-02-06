Grammys 2023: Beyonce Scripts History By Winning Her 32nd Award - List Of Winners

Grammys 2023: Beyonce Scripts History By Winning Her 32nd Award - List Of Winners

Beyonce at the Grammys (Pic credit: AFP)

Beyonce led the 65th annual Grammy Awards, scripting history by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins. She won her 32nd award this year. She won the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Also, she won three awards in Best R&B Song for Cuff It, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off The Sofa. Next in the line is Harry Styles as he won the Album Of The Year for Harry's House against some big names Abba (Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyonce  (Renaissance), Mary J Blige  (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile  (In These Silent Days), Lizzo (Special) and Coldplay (Music of the Spheres). Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy On Me, while Lizzo won Record Of The Year for About Damn Time. Samara Joy won Best New Artist. 

Kim Petras scripted history as she became the first trans woman to win Grammys. She and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo Performance for the song Unholy. 

Indian composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy for the album Divine Tides with rock legend Stewart Copeland.

Check out the complete list below: 

Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo

Album of the Year:Harry's House - Harry Styles

Song of The Year: Just Like That


Best New Artist: Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance:Easy On Me - Adele


Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras


Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Buble


Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry's House - Harry Styles


Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyonce


Best Dance/Electronic Album:Renaissance - Beyonce


Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy


Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile


Best Metal Performance:Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi


Best Rock Song: Broken Horses


Best Rock Album:Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne


Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg


Best Alternative Music Album:Wet Leg - Wet Leg


Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long


Best Traditional R&B Performance:Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyonce


Best R&B Song: Cuff It


Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy


Best R&B Album:Black Radio III - Robert Glasper


Best Melodic Rap Performance:Wait for U - Future featuring Drake & Tems


Best Rap Song:The Heart Part 5


Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar


Best Country Duo/Group Performance:Never Wanted to Be That Girl- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde


Best Country Song:Til You Can't


Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson


Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album:Mystic Mirror - White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese


Best Jazz Vocal Album:Linger Awhile - Samara Joy


Best Jazz Instrumental Album:New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens


Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra


Best Latin Jazz Album:Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective


Best Gospel Performance/Song:Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin


Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin


Best Gospel Album:Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin


Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music


Best Roots Gospel Album: The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band


Best Musica Urbana Album:Un verano sin ti - Bad Bunny


Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:Motomami - Rosalia


Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un canto por Mexico - El musical - Natalia Lafourcade

