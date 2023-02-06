Grammys 2023: Beyonce Scripts History By Winning Her 32nd Award - List Of Winners

Beyonce led the 65th annual Grammy Awards, scripting history by breaking the record for the most Grammy wins. She won her 32nd award this year. She won the trophy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance. Also, she won three awards in Best R&B Song for Cuff It, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Break My Soul and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off The Sofa. Next in the line is Harry Styles as he won the Album Of The Year for Harry's House against some big names Abba (Voyage), Adele (30), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Beyonce (Renaissance), Mary J Blige (Good Morning Gorgeous), Brandi Carlile (In These Silent Days), Lizzo (Special) and Coldplay (Music of the Spheres). Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for Easy On Me, while Lizzo won Record Of The Year for About Damn Time. Samara Joy won Best New Artist.
Kim Petras scripted history as she became the first trans woman to win Grammys. She and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo Performance for the song Unholy.
Indian composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy for the album Divine Tides with rock legend Stewart Copeland.
Check out the complete list below:
Record of the Year: About Damn Time - Lizzo
Album of the Year:Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of The Year: Just Like That
Best New Artist: Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance:Easy On Me - Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Higher - Michael Buble
Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Break My Soul - Beyonce
Best Dance/Electronic Album:Renaissance - Beyonce
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Empire Central - Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance: Broken Horses - Brandi Carlile
Best Metal Performance:Degradation Rules - Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
Best Rock Song: Broken Horses
Best Rock Album:Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Performance: Chaise Longue - Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album:Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Best R&B Performance: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance:Plastic Off the Sofa - Beyonce
Best R&B Song: Cuff It
Best Progressive R&B Album: Gemini Rights - Steve Lacy
Best R&B Album:Black Radio III - Robert Glasper
Best Melodic Rap Performance:Wait for U - Future featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Song:The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:Never Wanted to Be That Girl- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Best Country Song:Til You Can't
Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time - Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album:Mystic Mirror - White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:Endangered Species - Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
Best Jazz Vocal Album:Linger Awhile - Samara Joy
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:New Standards Vol. 1 - Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album:Fandango at the Wall in New York - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Best Gospel Performance/Song:Kingdom - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Fear Is Not My Future - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Gospel Album:Kingdom Book One Deluxe - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Breathe - Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: The Urban Hymnal - Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Musica Urbana Album:Un verano sin ti - Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:Motomami - Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Un canto por Mexico - El musical - Natalia Lafourcade