From "Shrekking" To "Banksying", 10 Bizarre Modern Dating Trends Popular Among Younger Generations

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shrekking means settling for a less attractive partner for happiness in dating Banksying refers to a calculated breakup with sudden distancing and abrupt ending Yap-trapping is dominating conversations, not allowing the partner to share thoughts

"Shrekking", "banksying" and "yap-trapping" are some of the bizarre dating trends which are popular among the younger generations. Many millennials and boomers often say that they haven't even heard of some of the terms.

In the 1700s and 1800s, dating was just about courtship, which was a formal and supervised set-up, with an emphasis on marriage and family. Then there was the 19th century, the era of love letters, the rise in romanticism and emotional connection. After that, casual dating began in the twenties, with women gaining more freedom to initiate relationships.

Modern Dating Trends

New age dating trends are influenced by technological advancements, shifting societal norms, and cultural attitudes. Online dating is widely accepted, and hookups are the new normal. There's growing acceptance of diverse relationships, including same-sex, open and polyamorous relationships.

Here are some bizarre dating trends, extremely popular among Younger generations:

"Shrekking": This trend means intentionally settling for a relationship with someone less attractive to live a happy life. The term comes from the famous animated movie "Shrek," in which Princess Fiona "dates down" and finds her happily ever after with an ogre.

This trend means intentionally settling for a relationship with someone less attractive to live a happy life. The term comes from the famous animated movie "Shrek," in which Princess Fiona "dates down" and finds her happily ever after with an ogre.

The trend gets its name from the street artist Banksy, who is known for mysterious art. In the context of dating, "banksying" refers to a calculated and planned breakup. As per this trend, the person who dumps distances themselves from their partner for some time and abruptly announces a breakup.

When someone dominates a conversation, not letting the other person share their thoughts or feelings. Gen Zs call it a red flag in relationships.

The trend of nanoship means two people being in a casual and non-committed connection. The couples enjoy each other's company with zero expectations.

