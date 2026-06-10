EPFO 3.0 Overhaul: Paperless Claims, Faster Rules, And Instant UPI Access

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has started introducing its new system, known as EPFO 3.0, which aims to modernise the retirement savings framework for salaried workers across India. This latest update is designed to offer faster and much simpler digital services for more than seven crore subscribers.

UPI Withdrawals, Faster Digital Claims Rollout

Under the new platform, members will soon have the ability to withdraw money via Unified Payments Interface, which is commonly known as UPI. The entire transaction process will require far less paperwork than before. The system has been built specifically to speed up approval times, cut down administrative mistakes, and reduce overall bureaucracy.

One of the most important structural changes relates to how members can access their cash before retirement. Previously, there were thirteen different categories for making a partial withdrawal. The authorities have now compressed these into three straightforward options, which are essential needs, housing requirements, and special circumstances.

Simplified Withdrawal Rules, Lower Eligibility Timeline

Furthermore, the minimum service time required to qualify for an early withdrawal has dropped sharply from up to seven years down to just 12 months. When a worker makes a claim, the payout will consist of both the employee and employer contributions alongside accumulated interest. Subscribers can now access up to 75% of their eligible balance with far greater ease. In many instances, the updated process will allow claims to be approved entirely online without any physical documents.

The updated framework also introduces crucial safety nets for people who lose their jobs. If a member becomes unemployed, they are permitted to withdraw up to 75% of their fund balance straight away. The remaining 25% can then be claimed if they remain out of work after 12 months. This phased approach guarantees that individuals have a financial safety net during difficult times.

Safety Net for Unemployment, Stricter Pension Rules

Full withdrawal of the entire fund is now officially permitted at the age of 55. Complete payouts can also be triggered under other distinct scenarios, including permanent disability, redundancy, voluntary retirement, or when an individual migrates permanently outside of India.

To protect long-term financial health, the new rules include a minimum balance protection policy. This mechanism keeps 25% of the total contribution locked away securely for retirement. Finally, rules regarding the Employees' Pension Scheme have also been tightened.

Members can now only withdraw pension benefits after completing 36 months of service, compared to the previous requirement of just two months. This change ensures that pension funds are preserved for long-term security rather than spent early in a worker's career.