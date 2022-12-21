Endangered Pink Iguana Hatchlings Spotted For The First Time On Galapagos Island

The iguana is considered critically endangered and just several hundred are left.

A critically endangered Pink Iguana hatchlings were discovered by scientists. The species are making a miraculous comeback and the researchers have also found the juvenile populations of the iguana- an endangered reptile native to a sole island on the Ecuadorean archipelago.

According to estimates, the iguana is considered critically endangered and just several hundred are left. "This discovery marks a significant step forward, which allows us to identify a path going forward to save the pink iguana," Director of the Galapagos National Park Danny Rueda said in a statement on Tuesday.

The iguanas, which can stretch up to 18.5 inches (47 cm) in length, were first discovered by national park rangers in 1986. However, scientists took decades to recognize the pink iguana as a separate species from others on the island, reported Reuters.

The national park said that the iguana population is threatened by introduced species on the island, particularly rodents.

"Knowing all the aspects that make their existence vulnerable will allow us to take timely actions, mainly against invasive species and thus avoid interrupting the natural cycles of these fragile ecosystems," Rueda said.

The Galapagos Islands, with its unique wildlife, was a key force behind British scientist Charles Darwin's theory of evolution. It is home to a number of species not found anywhere else including giant tortoises, flightless cormorants and several species of iguanas, including the pink iguana.

The Wolf Volcano is one of the most remote spots monitored by the national park, which installed a research and monitoring station at its base.