Lemurs At Risk Of Being Eaten Into Extinction, Warn Researchers

Lemurs, small primates native to Madagascar known for their bushy tails and large eyes, are among the most endangered animals in the world. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), over 90% of the 112 lemur species face extinction. While habitat loss, illegal logging, and hunting remain major threats, a new danger has emerged - lemurs are increasingly being hunted and consumed as meat by wealthy city residents.

This alarming trend was uncovered in a four-year study (2022-2025) into Madagascar's hidden lemur meat trade. The research, published in Conservation Letters, involved interviews with 2,600 people across 17 cities, including hunters, suppliers, buyers, and restaurant staff.

Findings revealed that nearly 13,000 lemurs are killed and eaten annually. In over one-third of the cities surveyed, lemur meat is regularly consumed. About 94.5% of this trade occurs in secret between suppliers and trusted customers, while 5.5% of the sales take place in restaurants. The meat is often seen as a delicacy, with consumers believing it has a unique taste and even health benefits such as promoting youthfulness.

Brown lemurs and ruffed lemurs are the most hunted species. Restaurants offering wild meat are significantly more expensive, catering to affluent customers.

Researchers stress that traditional conservation methods won't be enough to stop this crisis. They stress that dealing with this crisis requires more than standard conservation efforts. "Without a comprehensive data-driven approach, the world's most endangered mammals may soon be eaten into extinction."

They recommend stricter enforcement of firearm laws, awareness campaigns on health risks, and providing hunters with alternative sources of income to reduce dependency on wildlife hunting.