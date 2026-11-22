A large study involving more than 31,000 adults has found a possible link between the time people eat their first meal of the day and their risk of dying. The research suggests that people who delay their first meal until later in the morning or afternoon may face a higher risk of death, particularly from cardiovascular disease, compared with those who eat earlier.

The study, published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, analysed data from 31,044 adults aged 40 and above in the United States. Researchers examined their eating habits and compared them with mortality records.

The findings suggest that when people eat could be almost as important as what they eat, although researchers have stressed that the study does not establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers examined dietary information collected between 1999 and 2018 as part of the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Participants reported the food and drinks they had consumed during the previous 24 hours, including the time of consumption. Researchers then tracked deaths recorded until the end of 2019.

During a median follow-up period of 8.6 years, 7,129 participants died, including 2,259 from cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers found that people who ate their first meal between 7 am and 8 am had a lower risk of death than those who delayed eating.

Compared with this group, people who had their first meal between 8 am and 10 am had a 10 per cent higher risk of death from any cause. The risk increased to 19 per cent among those eating between 10 am and noon.

Those who did not eat their first meal until after noon had a 29 per cent higher risk of death from any cause.

The association was even stronger for cardiovascular deaths. People eating their first meal after noon had a 46 per cent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than those who ate between 7 am and 8 am.

The researchers also estimated that, at the age of 50, people in the later-eating group had an average life expectancy 2.46 years shorter.

What About Dinner Timing?

The study also found an association between the timing of the last meal and mortality risk.

Researchers observed a U-shaped pattern, meaning both very early and very late final meals were associated with a higher risk of death.

Compared with people who finished eating between 7 pm and 8 pm, those who had their last meal before 7 pm had a 13 per cent higher risk of death from any cause.

For those who continued eating after midnight, the risk was 27 per cent higher. This group also had an estimated life expectancy 2.35 years shorter at the age of 50.

The researchers found that the lowest estimated risk was around 8 pm. However, they cautioned against treating this as a universally ideal dinner time.

Zhilei Shan, the study's senior author and a nutrition scientist at Huazhong University of Science and Technology, told ScienceAlert that very late eating could interfere with the body's internal clock and metabolism.

Does Eating Late Directly Affect Life Expectancy?

Researchers have cautioned that the findings do not prove that eating breakfast late or having dinner after midnight directly shortens life.

The study was observational, meaning it identified patterns rather than establishing cause and effect.

Other factors, including poor sleep, existing health conditions, shift work and lifestyle choices, could also influence eating habits and life expectancy.

The researchers also noted that participants' eating habits were largely assessed through a single 24-hour dietary recall. This may not accurately reflect their usual eating patterns over several years.

Shan said people should not make extreme changes to their eating schedules based on the findings alone.

Instead, he recommended maintaining regular eating and sleeping routines, avoiding routinely delaying the first meal until very late in the day and limiting frequent late-night eating.

The study adds to growing research suggesting that meal timing, alongside food quality and overall lifestyle, may play a role in long-term health.