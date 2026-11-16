CEO Of $970 Million Firm Turns To Teens For Business Advice: "Gen Z, Alpha Are Misunderstood"

While many employers complain about younger workers lacking initiative or engagement, Brieane Olson, CEO of US fashion retailer Pacsun, is taking a different approach. She is inviting young people to help shape the company's business decisions by giving them a direct say in how the retailer operates. According to a report by Fortune, Pacsun has created a Youth Advisory Council comprising 15 members aged 13 to 22 from Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The group meets with senior executives, including Olson, to share their views on everything from customer experience and store operations to marketing campaigns and future business priorities.

"I definitely felt, having spent so much time on the front line with young consumers, that Gen Z and Gen Alpha were greatly misunderstood. And so, what could we do as a brand that caters to young people to really give them a seat at the table and to build something meaningful and really put community first?" Olson told Fortune.

The young members are encouraged to challenge existing ideas, identify emerging trends and suggest changes that could help the company better connect with its customers. The council meets with company executives once a year to discuss key business issues and offer fresh perspectives.

The initiative has also attracted considerable interest among young people. While Pacsun handpicked participants for its first council, which ran from 2024 to 2025, the company opened applications for its 2026-2027 cohort. Nearly 1,000 young people applied.

The response prompted the retailer to expand the initiative through an ambassador programme, giving more young people an opportunity to contribute to the brand's growth. Pacsun now works with around 300 young people aged 13 to 22, who offer inputs in areas they are particularly interested in, including design, styling, visual arts and emerging trends.

"They really do have a true seat at the table. They have a direct line of communication with me and all of the other leaders. In return, they're also getting great mentorship, and they're getting opportunity and access and the ability to help co-create the future of the brand. And I think there's a lot of shared benefit to bringing young people in and helping also to fight the stereotypes that these younger generations are facing," the CEO added.

According to Olson, their contributions have helped the company rethink several aspects of its business. These include suggesting improvements to store layouts and customer movement, as well as analysing competitors and identifying areas where Pacsun could do things differently.

The retailer, which recorded $970 million in sales last year, believes that involving younger generations in business decisions can help it understand changing consumer expectations and stay relevant in a rapidly evolving fashion market.

Pacsun has also been organising a Purpose Summit for the past two years, bringing together its youth council members, brand partners, executives, creators and cultural leaders. Technology companies such as Snapchat, Pinterest and TikTok have participated in the event, along with philanthropic partners such as Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. The day-long summit provides a platform for participants to exchange ideas, discuss industry challenges and explore ways to build businesses with a stronger sense of purpose.



