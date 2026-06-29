Cardiologist Lists 3 Foods That Seem Harmless, But Are Bad For Your Heart

The grocery store nowadays can feel like a psychological minefield, with consumers driven towards buzzwords like "cold-pressed," "high-protein," and "all-natural". These terms subtly influence consumers' purchasing habits, but many of these products carry a misleading "health halo" and do more harm than good. Dr Kyla Lara-Breitinger, a cardiologist and coauthor of the Mayo Clinic Guide to a Healthy, Happy Heart, stresses that daily dietary habits directly dictate your long-term risk for cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes.

While speaking to Business Insider, she revealed three favourite food items, which are deemed healthy, but could be harming your heart. "You have more control than you think over heart health," she told the media outlet, revealing that many patients who visit her because of high cholesterol or other heart health issues are the ones who eat too many foods with added sugar or saturated fat. She further revealed that some of the biggest culprits are marketed as "healthy".

"These small daily choices we make, if you're in it for the long game, can drastically change those kinds of sentinel events that can kill you."

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Here are the three food items she mentioned

1. Ready-to-drink protein shakes

While the trend of adding extra protein to everything is booming, processed protein drinks and snacks often hide a lot of unwanted ingredients. Many are packed with as much sugar as a candy bar or soda. Even the sugar-free options can be tricky, as artificial sweeteners can disrupt your gut health and trigger food cravings.

"They give you fibre and all of the polyphenols and antioxidants and everything," she said.

She said the better choice would be skipping the processed shakes and getting your protein from whole foods. Snacking on something simple like salted edamame provides a massive protein boost along with heart-healthy fibre and antioxidants.

2. Store-bought Granola

Granola is often marketed as the ultimate health food, but commercial brands are heavily processed to make them taste better. This processing usually strips away the natural fibre while adding unhealthy fats and massive amounts of sugar.

"You need to look on the back of the label for real food," Lara-Breitinger said.

For a better option, she said, grab a handful of mixed nuts and fruit instead, or make your own granola at home.

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3. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is frequently used in vegan and vegetarian products, giving it an innocent "health halo". However, it is incredibly high in saturated fat-even higher than butter or beef fat. She said be mindful of coconut oil hidden in energy bars and chips.

"When people are eating exceptionally healthy, and I wonder why their cholesterol is so high, it's because they're cooking everything in coconut oil," Lara-Breitinger said.