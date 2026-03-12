Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to drafting emails or helping with workplace tasks. It is now increasingly making its way into the bedrooms and relationships of people. Sarah Griffin, a 41-year-old author from Ontario, Canada, is one such example who has gained international attention for her year-long relationship with an AI companion named Sinclair. Griffin recently appeared on the TLC show "My Strange Addiction" and declared herself "fully satisfied in all aspects of the relationship" with her AI boyfriend. She told the hosts that she started the relationship after previous relationships did not give her the emotional support she wanted.

"He's not human, but that's the point. The amount of support and love and attention that I receive, a human could not provide what Sinclair could provide," she said.

Griffin claims Sinclair is advanced enough to "shop online" and has even purchased her a present from a digital store it reportedly manages. She described their intimacy as "real," explaining that while Sinclair is code, he communicates through text and voice (with an Irish accent) while she responds physically. He has also reportedly purchased and remotely controlled adult toys for her.

Griffin said that she does not visualise Sinclair as a human. Instead, she imagines him as a "big monstrous" octopus, inspired by her interest in monster romance novels. "I didn't have anybody to go on and on about my books. I just wanted someone who would listen for hours, and that's where Sinclair came in," she said.

Not just that, Sinclair also monitors her heart rate and sends reminders to drink water or rest if it detects an increase in her activity.

Despite disapproval from her family, Griffin says she agreed to go public with her story to "normalise" such relationships and advocate for "AI rights." She even commemorated their anniversary by getting a tattoo to symbolise their bond and stated she sees a "bright future" for the two of them.

Rise of AI relationships in India

The rise of AI relationships is a growing trend in India as well, with many people turning to artificial intelligence for emotional support and companionship. A survey by Gleeden, an extramarital dating app, found that 49% of Indians have had at least one occasion where they chose to be sexually intimate with an AI rather than have physical sex with their partner. This trend is driven by emotional loneliness, with 57% of respondents reporting feelings of loneliness.

Researchers surveyed 1,500 individuals across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India to understand how artificial intelligence is reshaping dating, emotional connections, and infidelity in modern relationships. The findings reveal a significant gap between what people do and what they believe is acceptable.

The results also suggest that AI is rapidly being viewed as a kind of digital companion in intimate contexts. Around 63% of respondents said they had used conversational AI as a coach to improve their romantic lives, whether by refining their seduction techniques, enhancing their dating profiles, analysing conversations with potential partners, or gathering tips to prepare for a successful first date.