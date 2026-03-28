Big PS5 Price Hike Incoming: Check New Global Prices And What It Means For India

Sony on Friday (Mar 27) announced it was raising prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles globally due to the rising costs of components such as memory chips. The company blamed "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" for the price hike, which comes into effect from April 2, 2026. In the US, both the Disc and Digital editions will see a $100 (Rs 9,486) increase, bringing them to $649.99 (Rs 61,660) and $599.99 (Rs 56,917), respectively. The high-end PS5 Pro is taking the biggest hit, with a $150 (Rs 14,229) surge pushing its price tag to $899.99 (Rs 85,376). Prices of the PlayStation Portal remote player will also climb to $249.99 (Rs 23,715) from $199.99 (Rs 18,971).

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we've made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally,” said Isabelle Tomatis, Sony's vice president of global marketing.

“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

This marks the second time in less than a year when Sony has announced a rise in prices for its PS5 consoles. In August last year, the company hiked prices by $50 for all three models.

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Price In India?

While India wasn't explicitly mentioned in Sony's initial briefing, industry experts anticipate a price increase in the coming months. Historically, Sony has implemented India-specific revisions to mirror its broader global pricing strategies. With prices jumping by Rs 5,000 last year, next month's hike could be even steeper.

Currently, PS5 Digital is priced at Rs 49,990 while the Disk edition costs Rs 54,990. PS5 Pro has not been officially launched in India, but eagle-eyed gamers recently spotted the product on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting that Sony was planning its release, especially with GTA 6 coming out later this year.

Updated retail prices for the PS5 consoles, effective Apr. 2, 2026, are as follows:

1) USA

PS5: $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: $599.99

PS5 Pro: $899.99

2) UK

PS5: £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition: £519.99

PS5 Pro: £789.99

3) Europe

PS5: €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: €599.99

PS5 Pro: €899.99

4) Japan